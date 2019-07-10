RRB Patna NTPC Admit Card 2019: Check out release date, tentative exam date and other informations

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Check out release date, tentative exam date and other informations

Railway Recruitment Board, RRBs is going to release the RRB NTPC Admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam soon. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download the e-admit card from http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/, once it is released.

According to reports, there are above 35,000 vacancies under the NTPC category which will be filled through this recruitment drive conducted by the Indian Railways through RRBs. The Board will conduct recruitment examination to select the best candidates for the vacant positions. There will be two stages of examination starting with CBT or Computer Based Test followed by a skill test to test the efficiency of the candidates.

RRB CBT Phase I will be held in July 2019. The admit card will be released 10 days before the RRB NTPC exam. Candidates can check the details regarding the exam centre, time etc. in RRB NTPC e-call letter.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Patna- rrbpatna.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link 'RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Some important points:

1. The candidates who opt for the ‘Traffic Assistant’ and ‘Station Master’ posts will have to give the CBT examination and for qualifying, they need to score at least 42 marks.

2. The candidates need to score the minimum score irrespective of SC/ST/OBC/NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen category and there is no relaxation in the minimum score.

3. Typing Skill Test (TST) will be the basis of qualification for the posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist (TST) and for the post of Junior Time Keeper.

4. The marks obtained in TST shall not be added for making merit. The candidates should be able to type 30 words/minute in English and 25 words/minute in Hindi in order to qualify.

5. In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted.

