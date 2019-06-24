Monday, June 24, 2019
     
  Railway Recruitment 2019: Today is the last date to apply for over 900 vacancies with RRB. Check eligibility criteria, salary

Railway Recruitment 2019: Today is the last date to apply for over 900 vacancies with RRB. Check eligibility criteria, salary

Candidates interested to apply for posts with the Railway Recruitment 2019 can visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in.

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 13:10 IST
Railway Recruitment 2019: RRB notifies over 900 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board has notified over 900 job vacancies for different posts. According to an official notification by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai (Ministry of Railways), candidates interested to apply for posts with the Railway Recruitment can visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in

Candidates should note that today (June 24) is the last date to apply for the Railway Recruitment 2019. 

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancies with railways 

A total of 992 posts have been notified by the railways. These vacancies are for both freshers and experienced candidates. 

Fresher vacancies 

Carpenter: 40 posts

Electrician: 80 posts
Fitter: 120 posts
Mechanist: 40 posts
Painter: 40 posts
Welder: 160 posts

Ex-ITI

Carpenter: 40 posts
Electrician: 120 posts
Fitter: 140 posts
Mechanist: 40 posts
Painter: 40 posts
Welder: 130 posts
Passa: 2 posts

RRB Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

All the interested candidates need to matriculate or class 10 pass from a recognised school/institute. The applicant should have ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

RRB Recruitment 2019: Age limit

Candidates should have a minimum age of 15 years and a maximum age of 24 years. 

RRB Recruitment 2019: Application fee

For general or OBC class, an application fee of Rs 100 will be charged. 
For SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disability (PWD)/ Women, no fee will be charged.

RRB Recruitment 2019: How to apply 

1. Log in to the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in
2. Click on 'ACT_APP_NOTIFICATION_20'
3. Click on the link that states 'apply online'
4. Read all instructions before applying
5. Enter the required details
6. Click submit
7. Upload all required documents 
8. Pay the application fee
9. Download the application form and take a print for future reference 

RRB Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply

All the eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed form, latest by June 24 till 5 pm on the official website - icf.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2019: Salary 

For freshers -
1st Year: Rs 5,700 pm
2nd Year: Rs 6,500 pm

For ex-ITI candidates
1st Year: Rs 5,700 pm
2nd Year: Rs 6,500 pm
3rd Year: Rs 7,300 pm

