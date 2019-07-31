10% quota for poor students in government-run colleges and universities in Uttarakhand

Image Source : PTI Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10 per cent quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges. In order to this effect was issued on Tuesday by Principal Secretary Higher Education Anand Bardhan in compliance with a directive of the Union Ministry of Human Resource (Representational image)

Poor students of unreserved categories in Uttarakhand will now get 10 per cent quota in admission to government-run universities and colleges. An order to this effect was issued on Tuesday by Principal Secretary Higher Education Anand Bardhan in compliance with a directive of the Union Ministry of Human Resource.

Students from poor families in unreserved categories in the state will get the benefit of quota while taking admission to around half a dozen government-run universities, 104-degree colleges and 15 government-aided degree colleges. Bardhan has asked registrars of all universities in the state and administration of degree colleges to implement the order.

