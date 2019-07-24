Kerala HC Judge praises Brahmins, pushes for economic quota

Justice Chitambaresh became an additional judge of the Kerala High Court in 2011, and was elevated to permanent judge in December 2012.

Justice V Chitambaresh, a Kerala High Court Judge, has urged the Brahmin community to “agitate” for “economic reservation alone, not caste or communal reservation”, as they are "twice-born" with "all good qualities."

Justice Chitambaresh made this remark while addressing a Tamil Brahmins global meeting in Kochi on July 19. He was the chief guest at the event organised by Kerala Brahmana Sabha.

He, according to a report in The Indian Express, said: “Who is a Brahmin? A Brahmin is twice-born, because of his poorva janma sukratham [good deeds of his past life]. He has got certain distinct characteristics, clean habits, lofty thinking, sterling character, mostly vegetarian, a love of Carnatic music. All good qualities rolled into one is a Brahmin… It may be noted that a Brahmin is never communal. He loves people, he is always considerate, he is an ahimsa vadi. He is one who liberally donates for any laudable cause. Such a person should always be at the helm of affairs.”

“Occupying a Constitutional post, it may not be proper for me to express any opinion. I am not expressing any opinion at all. But I am only kindling your interest or reminding you that there is a platform for you to agitate or voice your concern that economic reservation alone, not caste or communal reservation… Of course, there is 10 per cent reservation for economically backward classes. A son of a Brahmin cook, even if he falls within the non-creamy layer, will not get any reservation. Whereas a son of a timber merchant, who belongs to the other backward communities, will get reservation if he is within the non-creamy layer," the judge added.

Justice Chitambaresh further said: "I am not expressing my opinion at all. It is for you to deliberate and put forward your views… As Raman said, karayunna kuttikke palulloo [only the crying child will get milk]. We should not allow us to be sidelined, we should always be in the mainstream. The time has come for us to play in an orchestra, and not to continue to play solo."