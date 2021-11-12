Punjabi now compulsory for Classes 1 to 10 in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Punjab Cabinet has passed two significant bills- ‘Punjabi and Other Languages Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and ‘Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill 2021’

The Punjabi language has now been made compulsory for classes 1 to 10 in Punjab. The Punjab Cabinet has passed 15 bills including two significant bills- ‘Punjabi and Other Languages Education (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ and ‘Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill 2021’.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted, "To promote mother tongue, Punjabi has been made a compulsory subject for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools to be fined up to 2 lakh for violation. Now, Punjabi is mandatory in offices. Also, Punjabi will be written on top of all the boards in the state."

According to the bill, any school that will violate the bill for the first time shall be liable to a fine of Rs 50,000, Rs 1 lakh for the second time and Rs 2 lakh for the third time.

The Punjab State Language (Amendment) Bill, 2021 makes it mandatory for officers/employees to conduct business in Punjabi otherwise a fine of Rs 500 would be imposed. A fine of Rs 2,000 for the second time offenders and Rs 5,000 for the third offence.

