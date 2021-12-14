Tuesday, December 14, 2021
     
  • Mumbai: Fire at Atharva College in Malad; 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot
Pune: Schools to resume for classes 1 to 8 from December 16

The decision comes amid severe Omicron concerns across India. Maharashtra is the state with the most Omicron cases in the country. On Monday, with two more cases detected in Nagpur, the state tally rose to 20.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
Pune Updated on: December 14, 2021 18:14 IST
pune schools reopening date
Image Source : PTI

Pune: Schools to resume for classes 1 to 8 from December 16

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday informed that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 8 from December 16. The decision pertains to all schools under the Pune Municipal Corporation area.

The decision comes amid severe Omicron concerns across India. Maharashtra is the state with the most Omicron cases in the country. On Monday, with two more cases detected in Nagpur, the state tally rose to 20.

Earlier, Pune had postponed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 till December 15. In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation had informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15.

A week ago, Pune had also detected 7 Omicron cases, out of which 5 later tested negative on Friday.

Also Read: Mumbai: Schools for classes 1-7 to reopen from tomorrow, says BMC

 

