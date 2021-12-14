Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pune: Schools to resume for classes 1 to 8 from December 16

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol made the announcement.

Maharashtra is the state with most Omicron cases in the country.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday informed that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 8 from December 16. The decision pertains to all schools under the Pune Municipal Corporation area.

The decision comes amid severe Omicron concerns across India. Maharashtra is the state with the most Omicron cases in the country. On Monday, with two more cases detected in Nagpur, the state tally rose to 20.

Earlier, Pune had postponed the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 7 till December 15. In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation had informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15.

A week ago, Pune had also detected 7 Omicron cases, out of which 5 later tested negative on Friday.

