Osmania University UG, PG exams 2021 schedule released, check dates

Osmania University UG, PG exams 2021: The Osmania University has released the dates for undergraduate and postgraduate exams. The exams for UG/ PG courses will be held from July 15 onwards. The exam schedule has been released for courses- BBA/MBA, MBA (CBCS) IV semester exams, ME/ M.Tech first semester, Masters Degree in Hospital Management (MDHM).

The ME exam is scheduled to be held from July 15 to 28, while other courses exam from July 27 onwards. The admit card will be available to download at the official website- ouexams.in from July onwards.

Osmania University UG, PG exams 2021: How to check exam schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website- osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which read- UG/ PG exam schedule

Step 3: The detail exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the exam datesheet, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can check the detail exam schedule through the website- ouexams.in.

