Odisha to conduct Class 10 special exam from July 30, check details

The students who are unhappy with their result can now appear in the special class 10 exam to be held between July 30 and August 5

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2021 19:10 IST
Odisha class 10 special exam 2021
Odisha class 10 special exam will be held between July 30 and August 5

BSE Odisha class 10 exam 2021: The Odisha government has announced to conduct the special exams for class 10 students from July 30. Following the result announced on June 25 on the basis of internal assessment for the cancelled exam, there is a massive outrage among students against the evaluation criteria. 

The students who are unhappy with their results can now appear in the special class 10 exam to be held between July 30 and August 5. Students can apply for the class 10 exam till July 14 without any fees, as per the board. The admit card will be available to download at the website- bseodisha.ac.in from July onwards. 

The students need to follow all mandatory Covid-19 guidelines to appear in exam, candidates without face masks will not be allowed to take the exam, as per the board. 

In the class 10 result announced last week, a total of  97.87 per cent of students cleared the exam successfully. The students were evaluated on the basis of their performance in class 9, and internal assessment marks of class 10.  Over six lakh candidates were enrolled for the HSC, class 10 exam this year. 

