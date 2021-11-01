NEET-UG Result 2021 when? Release date and time

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download NEET-UG 2021 scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the result of the medical entrance exam- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 this week. As Supreme Court earlier gave its clearance for the announcement of NEET result, lakhs of candidates are eagerly waiting for their results. Once released, the candidates can check result and download scorecard on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police has sent a list of 25 candidates to NTA and urged them to withhold their result for their alleged involvement with the ‘NEET Solver Gang scam’.

NEET-UG Result 2021: Release date and time

The NEET-UG result is likely to be released this week, by October 5. A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET, once released, the candidates can check result at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Result 2021: How to download score card

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link to download the result Login with application number/roll number, password/date of birth NEET-UG Result 2021 will appear on the screen Download the score card, take a print out for further reference.

NEET-UG 2021 exam was held on September 12. The preliminary answer key for NEET exam was earlier released, and candidates raised objections on it, following which the final answer key and result will be declared.

For details on NEET result, counselling process, candidates are advised to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

