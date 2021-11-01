"Family inspires me to take medical profession," says Delhi topper Tanmay Gupta

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION The pandemic did not hamper Tanmay's preparations much, as his daily routine for NEET preparations was well followed through digital platforms.

NEET-UG Result 2021: Delhi boy Tanmay Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR 2) securing 100 percentile in the medical entrance- National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021), the result was announced on Monday (November 1). Tanmay secured a perfect 720 with AIR 1 Mrinal Kutteri and the female topper Karthika G Nair.

Tanmay's father Akshay Gupta is orthodontics and his mother is a dentist. According to Tanmay, "My parents are a sole inspiration to take the medical profession. Apart from it, the selfless service of the medical profession always motivated me." He also referred to the medical professional's service for the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanmay will now pursue MBBS from AIIMS Delhi. Regarding preparation, Tanmay said that he was preparing for NEET from the 11th standard. "Five to eight hours of dedicated study, NCERT books, mock test, test series, and Aakash study materials are behind my success," he said.

According to Tanmay, NCERT books covered the entire biology and chemistry paper in NEET. "I studied NCERT thoroughly which actually helped me to get familiar questions from both biology and chemistry. For physics, I followed Aakash's study materials. I also attempted over 100 mock tests and appeared in test series provided by my institute that helped me in my preparations," Delhi topper said.

The pandemic did not hamper Tanmay's preparations much, as his daily routine for NEET preparations was well followed through digital platforms.

Apart from the top performer in academics, Tanmay is a national-level swimmer. "He participated in national championships in 2018, and also participated in state and district level competitions," he said.

