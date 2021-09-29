Wednesday, September 29, 2021
     
NEET-PG Result 2021 declared, check category-wise cut-off

NEET-PG result is available at the official websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in. Know cut-off, here's how to check marks

New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2021 10:49 IST
NEET-PG result 2021
NEET-PG result is available at the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in 

NEET-PG Result 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG 2021) result has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the medical entrance can check the results on the official websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET-PG result will contain details of roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidates. 

NEET-PG Result 2021: How to check 

  1. Visit the official websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in 
  2. Click on the 'NEET PG 2021 result' link 
  3. NEET PG result PDF will be displayed on the screen 
  4. Download the PDF, and check marks using roll number 
  5. Take a printout for further reference. 

The NEET-PG cut-off has also been released, for general category, the cut-off is 302, and the cut-off for SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates is 265. "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be announced separately. The final merit list/ category wise merit list for state quota seats shall be generated by the ststes/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines, regulations and reservation policy," National Board of Examinations (NBE) notification mentioned. 

For details on NEET-PG exam, please visit the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

