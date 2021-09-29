NEET-PG Result 2021 declared, check category-wise cut-off

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET-PG result is available at the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

NEET-PG Result 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG 2021) result has been declared. The candidates who had appeared in the medical entrance can check the results on the official websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET-PG result will contain details of roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidates.

NEET-PG Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in Click on the 'NEET PG 2021 result' link NEET PG result PDF will be displayed on the screen Download the PDF, and check marks using roll number Take a printout for further reference.

The NEET-PG cut-off has also been released, for general category, the cut-off is 302, and the cut-off for SC/ ST/ OBC category candidates is 265. "NEET-PG 2021 rank and the merit position for All India 50% quota seats shall be announced separately. The final merit list/ category wise merit list for state quota seats shall be generated by the ststes/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines, regulations and reservation policy," National Board of Examinations (NBE) notification mentioned.

For details on NEET-PG exam, please visit the websites- nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

