NEET-PG exam 2021 to be held on September 11

NEET-PG 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG)-2021 will be held on September 11. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "We have decided to conduct NEET Postgraduate exam on September 11." The NEET-PG was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 18, but was postponed.

Earlier, the date for NEET (UG) exam was announced, the medical entrance will be held on September 12. The application process for NEET-UG has also started. Candidates can apply through the official website- ntaneet.nic.in.

Announcing the medical entrance date, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the number of exam cities has been increased to 198 in order to ensure Covid-19 social distancing norms. "The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020," the minister tweeted.

Candidates will be provided with face mask at every centre. "Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he added.

NEET is being conducted in English, ten other regional languages- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu for admission to undergraduate courses- MBBS/ BDS in medical colleges in the country. Last year, the medical entrance was held on September 13.

