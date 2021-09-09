NEET-PG 2021: Supreme Court dismisses plea for relocation of centres

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET-PG 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 11

NEET-PG 2021: The Covid warriors are in trouble with the government's decision to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG 2021) exam on September 11. The candidates who will appear in the postgraduate medical entrance exam are demanding for centres' relocation, and to delay the entrance exam to September-end. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has dismissed plea for relocation of centres.

The NEET-PG aspirants speaking with IndiaTV said that centres have been allocated far away from their hometown. Dr. Rahul Yadav of Delhi government hospital said, "As a resident of Gujarat, how can I travel to Delhi to appear in NEET-PG exams scheduled on September 11. Is this not injustice with Covid warriors, we have served the country during Covid urgency, and see the way the government is treating the so-called Covid warriors."

The doctor said during the NEET-PG applications, he has picked Delhi as centre as was working in the state government hospital. "Since my 100 days of special Covid duty was over, I moved to my home state like other fellow doctors. We have been requesting the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to allow us for exam centre change, but it goes in vain." The National Board of Examinations in reply to few anxious candidates' mail said, "will update soon".

Another doctor Yash Tikwani said that lots of candidates did not get their hall ticket. "Just two days left for the NEET-PG exam, yet candidates did not receive their hall ticket. The application fees for the exam is over Rs 5000, and their year-long preparation will now be wastage."

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier assured us a month time for NEET-PG preparations, but in practical it was not applied. "The NEET-PG revised exam date was released in July, but doctors who have not completed 100 days of mandatory Covid duty were not relieved from their work. Also, the registration of few doctors was cancelled in Madhya Pradesh," Dr. Yash said.

NSUI Karnataka State General Secretary Nishanth Reddy said, "We are requesting PM Narendra Modi, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NBE, and medical fraternity to take necessary steps and action to safeguard the interest of NEET PG aspirants. We have performed our duty for the countrymen, do not deserve such step-motherly treatment in return," Nishanth said.

When the country was reeling under Covid-19 second wave, PM Narendra Modi assured NEET-PG aspirants to give at least one month of time for preparation. "Students will also be given at least one month of time after the announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for Covid duties. It was also decided to allow deployment of medical interns in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation," PM Modi had said.

NEET-PG exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18, but it was deferred to September 11 due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE | #JusticeForNEETAspirants no. 1 trend on Twitter as students urge postponement; Congress backs demand

ALSO READ | NEET-UG 2021: Supreme Court rejects plea for rescheduling exam

Latest Education News