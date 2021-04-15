BREAKING | NEET-PG medical entrance exams scheduled for April 18 postponed

Image Source : FILE PHOTO NEET PG 2021 medical entrance exams have been postponed. (Representational image)

The NEET-PG medical entrance exams have been postponed in view of the pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted on Thursday. The exam was scheduled to take place on April 18.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, Government of India has decided to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18...."

NEET exam new date?

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also informed that the next date of the NEET exam will be decided later.

NEET Postponement move after several board exams deferred

The move to postpone NEET-PG medical entrance exams has come after CBSE, various states-affiliated school board decided to either postpone or cancel board exams in view of the pandemic.

