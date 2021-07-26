MPBSE Class12 Result 2021 to be out on July 29: Direct link, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MPBSE class 12 result 2021 to be out on July 29.

The Madhya Pradesh Board will declare the MPBSE class 12 result 2021 on July 29. Once declared, students can check their MP Board Class 12 results online through the official website -- mpbse.nic.in. Apart from this, the result can also be checked on mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The MPBSE 12th results will be announced by the Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Inder Singh Parmar. School Education Department, MP has released a circular with the confirmed date and time of the MPBSE 12th result 2021.

This year the MP Board exams were cancelled due to the outburst of Covid-19 pandemic. This announcement was made by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan

MP Board Class 12 Results: Evaluation criteria

MP Board Class 12 students are marked on the basis of their performance in class 10

Marks of students are allotted by considering the best of five subject marks from the class 10 examination

Students who are unsatisfied with their marks will be given a chance to appear for physical examinations.

MP Board MPBSE Class 12 Result 2021: How to check

1. Visit the official website -- mpbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the link, "MP Board 12th result 2021."

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Your MPBSE Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

