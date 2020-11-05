Image Source : PTI Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 Begins: Here's how to register

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has started the NEET UG 2020 counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical programmes. Candidates who want to register themselves to participate in the Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020 can visit the official website-- mahacet.org.

Candidates who are selected in the first round of Maharashtra NEET 2020 counselling will be able to join at colleges up to 5 pm on November 20. The Schedule for second and subsequent rounds will be declared in due course.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020: How to register

1. Visit the official website-- mahacet.org.

2. Click on ‘NEET UG 2020 (CAP Portal)’

3. Click on the ‘New Registration and Payment’ tan

4. Click on the ‘Registration’

5. Fill in the registration form, choose a password and submit

6. Now login using your username/mobile number and password

7. Pay the registration fee

Candidates should read the NEET UG 2020 information brochure before filling the registration form.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020: Important dates

The last date for registration and fee payment is November 12, 2020.

Online choices filling for MBBS, BDS programmes will begin tomorrow.

The provisional merit list of Maharashtra NEET UG counselling will be released on November 13.

The round 1 counselling result will be declared on November 15.

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2020: Information brochure

Click here for Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 information brochure

