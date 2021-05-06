Madhya Pradesh universities to have open book exams for UG, PG courses

Image Source : PTI The final year, fourth-semester exams will be held in June

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced to conduct the open book exams for all undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) courses. The Department of Higher Education through its twitter mentioned that the final semester, second semester and fourth-semester exams will be conducted in open book mode.

The decision was taken amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The final year, fourth-semester exams will be held in June, while first and second year exams are scheduled to be conducted in July. The results will be announced by August. The practical exams will be held after the open book exams. For details, candidates can check the official notification.

