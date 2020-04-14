Lockdown extended: UP Board to promote Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 students

UP Board to promote Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 students

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to extend the nationwide lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) decided to promote all students of class 6 to 9 and class 11 to the next grade without appearing for the final examinations. The decision comes in the wake of the coronavirus situation in the country and the state. Uttar Pradesh's Secondary Education Department Secretary Aradhana Shukla made the announcement that came as a relief for lakhs of students, whose examination preparations and academics were hampered due to closure of schools and other educational institutions amid COVID-19 outbreak in India.

"The students of class 6, 7, 8,9 and class 11 of the schools affiliated to the UP Board will be promoted to the next class without exams due to he COVID-19 pandemic," Shukla said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had earlier announced that the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result will be released in the first week of June. The students who appeared for the examinations and were anticipating their results, will be able to check their results on the official website -- upresults.nic.in as soon as the board releases the result.

Earlier, CBSE and some other state boards including Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh also announced to promote the students to the next grade without examinations.

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2020: Class 10, 12 exam result date confirmed. Check details

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage