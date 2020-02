Image Source : FILE Kerala SSLC Plus one and Plus two Exam Time Table 2020 Released; exam to begin in March. Check details here

Kerala SSLC Plus One, Plus Two Exam Time Table 2020: Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the Kerala Plus one and Plus two exam time table 2020. DHSE is going to conduct the higher secondary examinatiopn for Plus one and Plus two classes from March 10, 2020. Candidates who will appear for the exam can check their Kerala SSLC Plus one and Plus two exam time table 2020 from DHSE official website-- dhsekerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Exam Time Table 2020

Date Time Subject 10.03.2020 9:45-11:30 am First Language Paper- I Malayalam Tamil/ Kannada/ Urdu/ Gujarati/ Addl. English/ Addl. Hindi/ Sanskrit (Academic) Sanskrit (Oriental)/ Paper-1 for Sanskrit Schools/ Arabic (Academic)/ Arabic (Oriental)-Arabic Paper I for Arabic Schools. 11.03.2020 9:45 am-12:30 pm First Language Paper - II Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada/Spl. English/ Fisheries Science (for Fisheries Technical Schools)/ Arabic Oriental- Paper-Il for Arabic Schools / Sanskrit OrientalPaper-II for Sanskrit Schools 16.03.2020 9:45 am-12:30 pm Social Science 17.03.2020 9:45 am-12:30 pm Second Language English 18.03.2020 9:45-11:30 am Third Language Hindi/ General Knowledge 19.03.2020 9:45-11:30 am Biology 23.03.2020 9:45 am-12:30 pm Mathematics 24.03.2020 9:45-11:30 am Physics 26.03.2020 9:45-11:30 am Chemistry

