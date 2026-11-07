Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2027 from February 16; date sheets soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 from February 16. The BSER 10th and 12th exams will commence at 10:30 am, the board in a post on X mentioned. The date sheets for Class 10 and 12 will be available soon on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to download RBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2027

The students can check and download RBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2027 on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RBSE 10th, 12th date sheets 2027, students need to visit the official portal - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and click on BSER 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. RBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save RBSE 10th, 12th exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF link

BSER 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSER 10th and 12th date sheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RBSE 10th exams twice from 2027

Meanwhile, RBSE will conduct Class 10 exam 2027 twice from the 2026-27 academic session. As per RBSE, the first 10th exam will be held in February- March, while the remedial exam is scheduled to be held in May- June. Under the revised exam system, students who clear the Class 10 exam can appear in the second board exam if they wish to improve their marks. The students can take the Class 10 remedial exam for a maximum of three subjects. The Class 10 result will be prepared considering higher marks in main and remedial exam.

How to download RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2027

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card will be available for download on the official portal - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in soon. The candidates can check and download RBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To download RBSE 10th, 12th admit card, candidates need to visit the official portal - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and click on BSER 10th, 12th admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 10th, 12th hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save it and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on RBSE 10th, 12th exams 2027, please visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

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Maharashtra SSC, HSC date sheets 2027 OUT; check 10th, 12th subject-wise time table here