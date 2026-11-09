'Enough with boycotts': Netanyahu signals joining hands with Eisenkot, calls for unity government in Israel

Israel's incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday indicated he was open to joining hands with Gadi Eisenkot and called a unity government an 'absolute necessary', a day after the Yashar Party leader invited his Likud party to join his alliance provided he remains the leader.

In a one-minute three-second video statement that was released by his office, Netanyahu emphasised that a unity government is a 'vital need' and everyone should remain united due to the challenge that Israel currently faces. He said a government cannot be formed with those who support Iran and radical Islam.

"You cannot form a government with Hamas supporters," Netanyahu said, as cited by Clash Report. "You cannot fight Iran and its proxies if you depend on supporters of radical Islam inside the government."

"Enough with boycotts. We need to unite forces to face the major challenges before us. We will discuss it and, with God’s help, do what is necessary: a unity government," he added.

The setback for Netanyahu and Eisenkot's offer

Netanyahu remains Israel's longest serving Prime Minister, but his right-wing coalition suffered a setback in the October 27 elections after it won only 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset. On the contrary, Eisenkot's alliance secured 48 seats. Later, two Arab parties, who won 19 seats, announced their support for Eisenkot, giving him the numbers to form a government.

On Sunday, Eisenkot received an official mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the government. The same day, Eisenkot said he was ready to have Netanyahu and Bezalel Smotrich-led Religious Zionist Party in the government, but only with himself as the prime minister.

He said Israel is under a state of emergency and "approaching a point of no return", saying a national emergency government must be formed, which might require "creative and unconventional political steps".

"We are in the midst of a devastating diplomatic crisis. Even our closest friends and strategic allies are saying their relationship with Israel must be reassessed," Eisenkot said. "My door is open and my hand is extended, wholeheartedly and willingly, to anyone who understands the gravity of this moment."

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