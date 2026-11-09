Inside UP's SIR controversy: Yogi's 1.27 crore Hindu voters claim and Akhilesh's counter

The battlelines have been drawn in Uttar Pradesh for the assembly polls due early next year. All parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition, have intensified their preparations under their outreach campaigns to strengthen their voters base and garner the support of people across caste lines.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become one of the most debatable topic in the state. The opposition parties have criticised the exercise, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has backed it.

With both sides making allegations and counter-allegations, a new row has erupted over whether names of Hindu voters have been deleted and the number of Muslim voters has increased following the revision of electoral rolls.

1.27 crore Hindu voters' names deleted?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed while the proportion of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh has increased by 1.63 per cent following the SIR, the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters had been deleted. Adityanath, who is seeking a third straight term, said his government has lodged a complaint with Election Commission of India (ECI) over this matter.

However, the senior BJP leader targeted Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and said the former Chief Minister will not raise any objection over it, as his vote bank has increased in the state, dismissing the opposition's allegations against the nationwide SIR drive and calling them a baseless propaganda.

Akhilesh's response to Adityanath

Adityanath's remarks drew a sharp reaction from Akhilesh, who wondered how the Chief Minister knew that the names of 1.27 crore 'Hindu voters' had been deleted from the electoral roll. He also accused the BJP and the ECI of colluding with each other and share the SIR data with the government before it is made public.

"The question arises: How do they know that the names of Hindu voters are missing? It appears that the Election Commission has shared the entire data with the chief minister or the chief minister’s office. They show it to the public and political parties later, but first to the CM’s office," Akhilesh said on November 6.

"This has left the BJP feeling rattled. They have now come up with something entirely new. And if we were to accept their own figure of 1.27 crore, it would mean a reduction of approximately 31,000 votes for them in every assembly constituency, which implies that they have effectively lost the election even before the voting has taken place," he added.

What does the SIR data say?

The final electoral list was released by the poll body in Uttar Pradesh on April 11 following the SIR exercise. As per the list, names of over 2.04 crore voters were removed from the electoral rolls. The data also said that more than 84 lakh new voters were added, taking the final electorate to 13,39,84,792.

The final electoral roll comprises 7,30,71,071 male electors (around 54 per cent), 6,09,09,525 female voters (45.46 per cent), and 4,206 third gender voters, as per the data provided by the SIR. The gender ratio is 834 female voters per 1,000 males. Furthermore, the data said the number of voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years is 17,63,360, which accounts for 1.32 per cent of the electorate.

The ECI data also highlighted that the Lucknow district recorded the highest decline in voters in absolute terms (over 9.14 lakh). The state capital was followed by Prayagraj (over 8.26 lakh), Kanpur Nagar (over 6.87 lakh), Agra (over 6.37 lakh) and Ghaziabad (over 5.74 lakh).