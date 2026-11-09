White House placed under temporary lockdown after car crashes near Lafayette Square

The White House was placed under a temporary lockdown on Monday after a car crashed into a signpost at Lafayette Square, just across from the presidential complex in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump was inside the White House when the incident occurred.

A video shared by Martin Austermuhle, a journalist with The Washington Sun, showed the driver getting out of the smoking vehicle and engaging in a physical confrontation with security personnel. The driver was detained following the confrontation with Secret Service officers and National Guard troops. The circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately clear.

Car crashes into signpost at Lafayette Square

According to the available footage, a silver sedan drove onto the paved area at the northern end of Lafayette Square and struck a signpost. Smoke could be seen rising from the vehicle following the impact. The driver then got out of the car and reportedly began fighting with security personnel who approached the vehicle.

Martin Austermuhle shared footage of the incident on social media, saying it was unclear what had happened before the car struck the sign. He also said the driver fought with Secret Service personnel and National Guard members after getting out of the vehicle.

Driver detained after confrontation with security personnel

The driver was taken into custody following the physical confrontation with security personnel. The incident prompted a temporary lockdown at the White House, where Trump was present at the time. The crash took place at Lafayette Square, a public park located directly across from the White House in Washington, DC. Further details about the driver, the circumstances of the crash and whether anyone was injured are not revealed yet.

2023 U-Haul crash: Vehicle rammed security barriers near the White House

This is not the first time a vehicle has crashed into security barriers near the White House. In May 2023, a 19-year-old man drove a U-Haul truck into security barriers at Lafayette Square, on the northern side of the park across from the presidential complex. He was arrested and faced multiple charges, including threatening the President and destruction of federal property. Investigators said the crash may have been intentional.

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