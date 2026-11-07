Maharashtra SSC, HSC date sheets 2027 OUT; check 10th, 12th subject-wise time table here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the date sheets for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams 2027. The MSBSHSE SSC exam is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 15, while HSC exam from February 8 to March 11, 2027. The MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets are available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2027 are scheduled to be held in morning and afternoon shifts - from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

MSBSHSE SSC date sheet 2027: Check 10th time table

Exam Dates Papers February 15 Morning shift - First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) Afternoon shift - Second or Third Language (German, French). February 16 Vocational Subjects February 18 Morning shift - Second or Third Language (Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) Afternoon shift - Marathi (Composite) February 20 econd or Third Language (Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian) February 22 English (First Language and Third Language) February 24 Hindi (Second or Third Language) February 26 Second or Third Language (Composite Course March 2 Mathematics Part I (Algebra) March 4 Mathematics Part II (Geometry) March 8 Science and Technology Part I March 11 Science and Technology Part II March 13 Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science) March 15 Social Sciences Paper II (Geography).

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027: Check subject-wise 12th date sheet

Exam Dates Papers February 8 English February 9 Morning shift - Hindi Afternoon shift - German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian February 10 Morning shift - Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali Afternoon shift - Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali. February 11 Morning shift - Maharashtri Prakrit, Sanskrit Afternoon shift - Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic February 12 Logic, Physics February 13 Organisation of Commerce and Management February 15 Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education February 16 Chemistry, Political Science February 17 Economics February 18 Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology February 20 Mathematics and Statistics, Percussion Instruments February 22 Geology, Co-operation February 23 Biology, History and Development of Indian Music February 24 Food Science and Technology, Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation February 25 Book Keeping and Accountancy, Textiles February 26 Defence Studies February 27 Psychology March 2 Vocational Subjects; Bifocal Courses Paper I March 3 Geography March 4 Library and Information Science, Bifocal Courses Paper II March 5 History March 8 NSQF Bifocal Courses Paper I March 9 Sociology March 11 NSQF Bifocal Courses Paper II March 12, 13, 15 Information Technology (Online) March 16, 17, 18 General Knowledge (Online).

How to download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheet 2027

To check and download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets on the official website- mahahsscboard.in, students need to visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in and click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF link. MSBSHSE 10th, 12th datesheet 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2027 PDF link

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF will be available for download

Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2027, please visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

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CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16; check date sheet