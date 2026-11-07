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Maharashtra SSC, HSC date sheets 2027 OUT; check 10th, 12th subject-wise time table here

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

The MSBSHSE SSC exam is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 15, while HSC exam from February 8 to March 11, 2027. The MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets are available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in.

Check Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC date sheets 2027 here.
Check Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC date sheets 2027 here. Image Source : India TV

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the date sheets for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams 2027. The MSBSHSE SSC exam is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 15, while HSC exam from February 8 to March 11, 2027. The MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets are available on the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2027 are scheduled to be held in morning and afternoon shifts - from 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.  

 MSBSHSE SSC date sheet 2027: Check 10th time table 

Exam Dates Papers
February 15 

Morning shift - First Language (Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) 

Afternoon shift - Second or Third Language (German, French). 
February 16 Vocational Subjects 
February 18 

Morning shift - Second or Third Language (Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi) 

Afternoon shift - Marathi (Composite) 
February 20 econd or Third Language (Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahalavi, Russian) 
February 22 English (First Language and Third Language) 
February 24 Hindi (Second or Third Language) 
February 26 Second or Third Language (Composite Course
March 2 Mathematics Part I (Algebra)
March 4 Mathematics Part II (Geometry)
March 8 Science and Technology Part I 
March 11 Science and Technology Part II 
March 13 Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science) 
March 15 Social Sciences Paper II (Geography). 

 

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027: Check subject-wise 12th date sheet

Exam Dates Papers
February 8 English 
February 9 

Morning shift - Hindi 

Afternoon shift - German, Japanese, Chinese, Persian 
February 10 

Morning shift - Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali 

Afternoon shift - Urdu, French, Spanish, Pali.
February 11 

Morning shift - Maharashtri Prakrit, Sanskrit 

Afternoon shift - Ardhamagadhi, Russian, Arabic
February 12 Logic, Physics 
February 13 Organisation of Commerce and Management 
February 15 Secretarial Practice, Home Management, Education 
February 16 Chemistry, Political Science 
February 17 Economics 
February 18 Child Development, Agriculture Science and Technology, Animal Science and Technology 
February 20 Mathematics and Statistics, Percussion Instruments
February 22 Geology, Co-operation
February 23 Biology, History and Development of Indian Music
February 24 Food Science and Technology, Philosophy, History of Art and Appreciation 
February 25 Book Keeping and Accountancy, Textiles
February 26 Defence Studies 
February 27 Psychology
March 2  Vocational Subjects; Bifocal Courses Paper I 
March 3 Geography 
March 4 Library and Information Science, Bifocal Courses Paper II
March 5 History 
March 8 NSQF Bifocal Courses Paper I 
March 9  Sociology 
March 11 NSQF Bifocal Courses Paper II 
March 12, 13, 15 Information Technology (Online) 
March 16, 17, 18 General Knowledge (Online).

How to download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheet 2027 

To check and download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC date sheets on the official website- mahahsscboard.in, students need to visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in and click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF link. MSBSHSE 10th, 12th datesheet 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in
  • Click on MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2027 PDF link
  • MSBSHSE SSC, HSC exam schedule PDF will be available for download
  • Save MSBSHSE SSC, HSC datesheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2027, please visit the official website- mahahsscboard.in

Also Read: 

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16; check date sheet  

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