CBSE 12th exam 2027 on Holi? Check these papers scheduled on March 22

Will CBSE exam 2026 be held on Holi on March 22? As per CBSE date sheet 2027, Class 12 papers on Knowledge Tradition and Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok, Banking, Electronics Technology are scheduled to be held on Holi on March 22. The students and parents are raising questions on CBSE 12th exam scheduled as it is coinciding with Holi. Meanwhile, the board is yet to clarify whether CBSE Class 12 exams be held on March 22? CBSE 12th exam 2027 will be held from February 16 to April 9.

Check CBSE 12th dates 2027 for major papers

February 16 - Physics

February 23 - Accountancy

February 25 - Geography

February 27 - Chemistry

March 2 - Psychology

March 5 - English Elective, English Core

March 9 - Maths, Applied Maths

March 13 - Hindi Elective, Core

March 16 - Economics

March 19 - Political Science

March 20 - Artificial Intelligence

March 25 - Biology

March 27 - History

March 30 - Sociology

March 31 - Computer Science, Information Technology

April 1 - Business Studies, Business Administration.

CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation 2027

As per the CBSE circular, the most Class 10 paper carry 100 marks, 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment. For major papers like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, the theory paper will contain 80 marks, and 20 marks allocated for internal assessment/ practical. For the major Class 12 papers - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science, the theory part will carry 70 marks and 30 marks will be allocated for practical exams/ internal assessments.

How to check CBSE marks bifurcation 2027

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation PDF link

CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation PDF and take a print out.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

The candidates can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 on the official website - cbse.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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CBSE marks bifurcation 2027: Check 10th, 12th subject-wise theory, practical marks details