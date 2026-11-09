Mamata Banerjee gets Delhi Police notice in 13-year-old case, asked to appear as witness

The Delhi Police on Monday issued a notice to West Bengal's former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking her to join investigation and record her statement in connection with a case registered at the Parliament Street Police Station in 2013, officials said.

The notice was served to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder at her residence in Kolkata. It was served under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Officials said Mamata has been asked to appear as a witness in the case.

"Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the above-cited case/complaint, you are hereby informed to join the investigation on any suitable date at your office/house or at any other convenient place where you wish to meet the Investigating Officer in connection with the above-cited case/complaint," the notice read.

What's the case all about?

The case pertains to an incident in 2013 when a protest was organised by the Students' Federation of India (SFI) near the former Planning Commission headquarters on Sansad Marg. Mamata, along with her party members and state ministers, was leading a delegation.

The SFI workers and members had surrounded Mamata's delegation, leading to a confrontation. During the incident, the then West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra was allegedly assaulted and manhandled by SFI members.

A case was later registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Ritabrata Banerjee, who was then the SFI general secretary and is leading a faction of the Trinamool now, was also arrested in connection with the case.

The Delhi Police is now seeking Mamata's cooperation, and has asked the former chief minister to provide a convenient date and time for questioning. Neither the TMC, nor Mamata has responded to Delhi Police's notice as of now.

Mamata's brewing troubles

This will only add to problems for Mamata, who is already facing multiple problems after her party was routed from power in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly elections. Mamata has targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vendetta politics and vowed to make a comeback.

Recently, she joined the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, where she extended her support to the CJP, accusing the BJP of manipulating elections and using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise to target opposition-ruled states. She also called for unity among all opposition parties "to fight the BJP and protect democracy".

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