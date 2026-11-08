CBSE marks bifurcation 2027: Check 10th, 12th subject-wise theory, practical marks details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams 2027 from February 16, the Class 10 exam is scheduled to conclude on March 9 and 12th on April 9. CBSE has also released the subject-wise marks bifurcation for 10th and 12th.

As per the CBSE circular, the most Class 10 paper carry 100 marks, 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for internal assessment. For major papers like Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, the theory paper will contain 80 marks, and 20 marks allocated for internal assessment/ practical. For the major Class 12 papers - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Computer Science, the theory part will carry 70 marks and 30 marks will be allocated for practical exams/ internal assessments.

How to check CBSE marks bifurcation 2027

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation PDF link

CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th, 12th subject-wise marks bifurcation PDF and take a print out.

Check CBSE 10th dates 2027 for major papers

February 17 - Mathematics Standard/ Basic

February 22- Science

February 26 - English (Communicative, Language and Literature)

March 3 - Hindi Course - A and B.

Check CBSE 12th dates 2027 for major papers

February 16 - Physics

February 23 - Accountancy

February 25 - Geography

February 27 - Chemistry

March 2 - Psychology

March 5 - English Elective, English Core

March 9 - Maths, Applied Maths

March 13 - Hindi Elective, Core

March 16 - Economics

March 19 - Political Science

March 20 - Artificial Intelligence

March 25 - Biology

March 27 - History

March 30 - Sociology

March 31 - Computer Science, Information Technology

April 1 - Business Studies, Business Administration.

How to download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

The candidates can check and download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 on the official website - cbse.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

For details on CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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