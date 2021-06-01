KEAM 2021 registration process begins, check exam dates

Image Source : PTI/ FILE KEAM 2021 will be held on July 24

KEAM 2021: The application process for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination, KEAM 2021 has been started on June 1. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply online is June 21.

The KEAM exam will be held on July 24. As per the schedule released, paper 1 (physics and chemistry) will be held in the morning session (10 am to 12:30) pm, while paper II (mathematics) in the afternoon session, from 2:30 to 5 pm. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.

The entrance exam is being held for admission to the following courses- Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Co-Operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries. For further details, candidates can check the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

Latest Education News