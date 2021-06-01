Tuesday, June 01, 2021
     
KEAM 2021 registration process begins, check exam dates

The last date to apply online is June 21. Candidates can apply at cee.kerala.gov.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2021 15:45 IST
KEAM 2021
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

KEAM 2021 will be held on July 24

KEAM 2021: The application process for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical entrance examination,  KEAM 2021 has been started on June 1. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply online is June 21. 

The KEAM exam will be held on July 24. As per the schedule released, paper 1 (physics and chemistry) will be held in the morning session (10 am to 12:30) pm, while paper II (mathematics) in the afternoon session, from 2:30 to 5 pm. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode.  

The entrance exam is being held for admission to the  following courses- Engineering, Architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Co-Operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology (under KAU), Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries. For further details, candidates can check the official website- cee.kerala.gov.in. 

