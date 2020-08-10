Monday, August 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table released. Check datesheet here

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table released. Check datesheet here

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) has released the time table for II PUC Supplementary Examination 2020. The Karnataka II PUC Supplementary examination will be conducted from September 7 to 18, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2020 19:46 IST
Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table released. Check datesheet here
Image Source : PTI

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table released. Check datesheet here

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) has released the time table for II PUC Supplementary Examination 2020. The Karnataka II PUC Supplementary examination will be conducted from September 7 to 18, 2020.

The Karnataka second year Pre-University Course (PUC) Result 2020 was declared on July 14, 2020. Around 6.75 lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year.

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: Time Table

India Tv - Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table

Image Source : KSEEB.KAR.NIC.IN

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: Notification

Click Here To Check Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 Notification

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X