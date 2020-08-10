Image Source : PTI Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020 time table released. Check datesheet here

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE) has released the time table for II PUC Supplementary Examination 2020. The Karnataka II PUC Supplementary examination will be conducted from September 7 to 18, 2020.

The Karnataka second year Pre-University Course (PUC) Result 2020 was declared on July 14, 2020. Around 6.75 lakh candidates have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year.

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: Time Table

Karnataka PUC II Supplementary Exam 2020: Notification

