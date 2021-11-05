Karnataka PGCET 2021 admit card released, how to download

Friday, November 05, 2021
     
India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2021 15:23 IST
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

Karnataka PGCET 2021: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released the hall ticket for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). PGCET is scheduled to be conducted on November 11 and 14. 

The candidates who will appear in the PGCET can download the admit card through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. PGCET for ME/ MTech / MArch programs will be held on November 11, while on November 14 for MBA/ MCA programs. 

Karnataka PGCET admit card 2021: Steps to download 

  • Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
  • Click on the 'PG CET 2021 Admit Card' link 
  • Enter log-in credentials-  application number, date of birth 
  • PG CET 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen 
  • Download, take a printout for further reference. 

PGCET is held for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, and MArch courses in affiliated institutes.  For details on Karnataka PGCET, please visit the website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

