JKBOSE Class 11th result 2021 for Kashmir division declared, here's how to check

JKBOSE Class 11th result: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results for the Higher Secondary part 1 (Class 11) for Kashmir Division students. The students can check their results at the official website- jkbose.ac.in.
The class 11 exam result will include the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, marks secured in the examination, total marks secured, and the qualifying status of the students.
JKBOSE Class 11 Kashmir division result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- jkbose.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the class 11 Kashmir division result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a printout for further reference.
The Kargil Division Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) result was earlier released, it is available to download at the official website.