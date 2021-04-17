Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jharkhand JAC Classes 10, 12 exams 2021 POSTPONED

Jharkhand JAC Classes 10, 12 exams 2021: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has postponed the board examination for classes 10 and 12 due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. The exam-related circular will be released after reviewing the Covid-19 situation on June 1, the board said.

Regarding new exam dates, students who are going to appear in the JAC class 10 and class 12 board exams will be notified at least 15 days prior to the new schedule.

The practical exams have already been postponed by the board in view of the current surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The practical exams started on April 6 but postponed midway.

"All the practical examinations of class 10 and 12 of the year 2021 are postponed with immediate effect. Further information in this regard will be published later," as per JAC official website.

The board exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to 21, which was revised from the earlier schedule from March 9 to 26, 2021. The admit cards have already been released and are available to download at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

