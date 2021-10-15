JEE Advanced 2021 result declared: How to download, direct link, toppers, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced 2021 result and answer key has been released on Friday (October 15).

JEE Advanced 2021: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE ) Advanced 2021 result has been declared on Friday (October 15) by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the JEE Advanced 2021 result from the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the result, IIT Kharagpur has also released the final answer key for the JEE Advanced 2021.

As many as 141699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2021 exam. A total of 41862 candidates have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Out ff the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females.

JEE Advanced 2021: Direct link

Candidates can check the result for JEE Advanced 2021 and the final answer key from here.

Direct link for result -- result.jeeadv.ac.in

Direct link for final answer key-- jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2021: Topper

Mridul Agarwal has secured the top rank with 348/360 (96.66%) marks at the JEE Advanced 2021. He has not only topped this exam, but he is also the higest scorer in JEE exam since 2011. Mridul began his preparations when he was in class 9. Kavya Chopra has secured the top rank among girls with 286 marks out of 360.

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of JEE--jeeadv.ac.in Use your roll number and/or other details Submit the details The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future references.

