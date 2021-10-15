JEE Advanced result 2021 declared LIVE: Direct link, topper, important details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JEE Advanced result 2021 is going to be released soon on the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) result on Friday (October 15). Once released, candidates will be able to check the from the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check their results using JEE Advanced roll number and/or other details.

Along with JEE Advanced result, IIT Kharagpur will also publish the list of all India toppers and some other information. The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 at test centres across the country.

