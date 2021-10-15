Friday, October 15, 2021
     
  4. JEE Advanced result 2021 declared LIVE: Direct link, topper, important details
JEE Advanced result 2021 declared LIVE: Direct link, topper, important details

JEE Advanced result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and final answer key on the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2021 10:59 IST
JEE Advanced
JEE Advanced result 2021 is going to be released soon on the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has declared the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) result on Friday (October 15). Once released, candidates will be able to check the from the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in. Students can check their results using JEE Advanced roll number and/or other details. 

Along with JEE Advanced result, IIT Kharagpur will also publish the list of all India toppers and some other information. The IIT entrance exam was conducted on October 3 at test centres across the country.

Live updates :JEE Advanced result 2021 to release soon: Direct link, topper, latest updates here

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021: AIR 1

    Jaipur's Mridul Aggrawal has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced 2021 with the highest score since 2021. Mridul scored 348/360 (96.66%). 

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021 topper list awaits

    The toppers list has not been released yet. It is expected to be out soon. 

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021

    As many as 2.5 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2021 examination. 

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced result, answer key out

    The result for JEE Advanced 2021 along with the final answer key has been released now at the official website of JEE-- jeeadv.ac.in. 

    Direct link for result -- result.jeeadv.ac.in

    Direct link for final answer key-- jeeadv.ac.in

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021: Result awaits

    The official website of JEE Advanced is now working. The JEE Advanced 2021 and answer key has not been released as of now. 

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021: Answer key

    The final answer key of JEE Advanced 2021 will be available along with JEE Advanced result at the same website -- jeeadv.ac.in. 

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced 2021: Website crashed

    The official website of JEE- jeeadv.ac.in has crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to wait and refresh the webpage. 

  • Oct 15, 2021 10:01 AM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to download

    1. Visit the official website of JEE--jeeadv.ac.in
    2. Use your roll number and/or other details
    3. Submit the details
    4. The result will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download and take a printout for future references. 
