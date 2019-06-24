Jammu and Kashmir B.Ed Answer Key 2019 released: Direct link to download JKBOPEE Answer Key 

Monday, June 24, 2019
     
JK B.Ed Answer Key 2019, Jammu and Kashmir B.Ed Answer Key 2019: Jammu and Kashmir B.Ed Answer Key 2019 or JKBOPEE Answer Key 2019 has been released today on official website jkbopee.gov.in. The JKBOPEE or Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Exams released the Jammu B.d Answer Key 2019 after the conclusion of B.Ed Entrance exam today. Candidates who appeared for the B.Ed entrance exam, can download the B.Ed answer key on official website jkbopee.gov.in.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 16:59 IST
DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD JAMMU B.ED ANSWER KEY 2019

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD KASHMIR B.ED ANSWER KEY 2019

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD JK B.ED ANSWER KEY 2019 ONLINE:

Candidates who have appeared for the B.Ed Entrance exam can download the answer key by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit official website jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'JK B.ED Answer Key 2019' for download

Step 3: Download the JK B.ED answer key

Step 4: Calculate your score using the answer key

