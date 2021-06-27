IIT-Kharagpur JEE Advanced 2021 brochure released, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE JEE Advanced 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3

JEE Advanced 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Kharagpur) has released the information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021. The engineering entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 3, but has been postponed. The new exam dates are yet to be announced.

Candidates can visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in to download the brochure. “Due to the prevailing COVID – 19 pandemic-related circumstances in India, the date of JEE (Advanced) 2021, stated in this document, has been postponed. A new date will be announced in due course. As a consequence, the dates for registration, admission, counselling, etc., contained in this document will be revised,” the official notification mentioned.

JEE Advanced 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess class 12 pass certificate with physics, chemistry and maths. They also need to qualify JEE Main. The candidates can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two consecutive terms.

Age Limit: The candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1966. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation, as prescribed.

JEE Advanced consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Both the papers are compulsory. For more details on engineering entrance, candidates can visit the website- jeeadv.ac.in.

