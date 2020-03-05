Image Source : FILE IIT Bombay among 50 world's best engineering colleges: QS ranking

As QS World University rankings released on Wednesday, IT-Bombay is among the top 50 engineering colleges across the world. Interestingly, last year IIT Bombay was ranked 53 and this year it has been ranked 44.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject are compiled annually to help prospective students identify the leading universities in a particular subject. Research citations, along with the results of major global surveys of employers and academics are used to rank universities.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2020 cover a total of 48 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas.

As the rankings released, IIT Bombay director Dr Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “Our students and faculty members are our key strength. It is their dedication and hard work that has got us where we are today. I am sure they will take us much further in the near future.”

According to the report, IIT Bombay has also been adjudgd the best Indian university. It has been raked 152, retaining its spot from last year.

In the subject-wise category, the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai was ranked among the top 10 institutes in India. The University of Mumbai also retained its position in the 801-100 category. In India, University of Mumbai ranked 17th among the top 100 universities.

