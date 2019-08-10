IIT Bombay confers Doctor of Science Degree on Nandan Nilekani

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conferred Infosys co-founder and former Unique Identification Authority of India chairman Nandan Nilekani with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree during its 57th Convocation on Saturday.
Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was the Chief Guest of the occasion.
The announcement was made on the official account of IIT Bombay Twitter handle on Friday.
The announcement was made on the official account of IIT Bombay Twitter handle on Friday.
Reportedly, A total of 2,603 degrees were awarded to the students.
Who is Nandan Nilekani:
- Nandan Nilekani was born on 2 June 1955 at Bangalore, Karnataka
- Nilekani studied at the Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St. Joseph High School Dharwad, Karnataka. He received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
- Nandan Nilekani is the cofounder of tech giant Infosys and its non-executive chairman since August 2017.
- Nilekani, who left Infosys in 2009, was brought back in 2017 after a boardroom shakeup at the company and the sudden departure of its CEO.
- Nilekani is credited with building Aadhar, India's mammoth identity card scheme, while chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India.
- The tech magnate, who still has shares in Infosys, has been backing startups in recent years.
- He and wife Rohini signed the Giving Pledge in November 2017.
- He is a Padma Bhushan awardee and was listed by TIME magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2006 and 2009.