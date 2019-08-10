Image Source : TWITTER @IITBOMBAY IIT Bombay confers Doctor of Science Degree on Nandan Nilekani

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conferred Infosys co-founder and former Unique Identification Authority of India chairman Nandan Nilekani with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree during its 57th Convocation on Saturday.

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was the Chief Guest of the occasion.

Hon'ble Human Resource Development Minister Shri. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' awarding the gold & silver medals during 57th convocation of IIT Bombay. pic.twitter.com/HrD5RhARV2 — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) August 10, 2019

The announcement was made on the official account of IIT Bombay Twitter handle on Friday.

“We are delighted to inform that IIT Bombay will bestow Mr. Nandan Nilekani, a name that does not need any introduction, with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree during its 57th Convocation tomorrow. Mr Nilekani is a distinguished alumnus of IIT Bombay,” the tweet read.

Reportedly, A total of 2,603 degrees were awarded to the students.

We are delighted to inform that IIT Bombay will bestow Mr. Nandan Nilekani, a name that does not need any introduction, with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree during its 57th Convocation tomorrow. Mr Nilekani is a distinguished alumnus of IIT Bombay. pic.twitter.com/Yp9t4ZWKPK — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) August 9, 2019

Who is Nandan Nilekani: