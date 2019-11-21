IGNOU Admit Card 2019: IGNOU releases TEE hall tickets. Download here

Image Source : IGNOU Admit Card 2019: IGNOU releases TEE hall tickets

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released admit cards for the Term End Examination (TEE) December 2019 on its official website -- ignou.ac.in. The Term End Examination will begin on December 2, 2019 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates who have applied for IGNOU TEE December 2019 Examination can visit the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in -- to download the hall ticket. The IGNOU TEE December 2019 examination will end on January 3, 2020.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD IGNOU TEE ADMIT CARD 2019:

Step 1: Visit official IGNOU website -- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Go to 'Alerts' section on the Homepage

Step 3: Click on 'Hall Ticket for Dec 2019 Term End Examination'

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Download your IGNOU TEE Admit Card 2019

We are also providing you the direct link to download your IGNOU Admit Card/Hall Ticket for TEE Examination in December.