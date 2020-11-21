Image Source : PTI ICAI to initiate legal action against candidates sending threat mails to exam centres

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday said some examination centres have reported threatening emails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA exams set to begin from today. In an announcement, the ICAI said, "It has been reported by some Examination Centres that they are receiving threatening emails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA Examination scheduled for November 2020."

"The Institute has viewed such misdemeanour by the candidates very seriously. It amounts to interfering in the Examination process of the Institute which is a statutory function under the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949. The Institute has already initiated actions in accordance with law against some such students," ICAI said in an official statement.

The ICAI said, "As you are aware the Institute has already issued comprehensive guidelines on 08.10.2020 to Examination Centres, Examination functionaries and candidates which are in compliance with the government of India guidelines with focus on social distancing, thermal scanning and sanitization etc."

According to the announcement, ICAI has also created a Google Form for the benefit of the students to raise any issue relating to the Examination.

Therefore, if any candidate is found writing any threatening mails directly to the Examination Centres, such action will be viewed seriously and the Institute does not hesitate to take action for such misdemeanor by the students.

It said Examination Centres have already been directed to bring such instances to the notice of the Institute with details of such candidates like Name and Student Registration Number etc., for our necessary action.

Therefore, students are advised to cease and desist from indulging in such irregular acts in their own interest.

