Image Source : FILE Haryana schools to reopen from July 27 for teachers, non-academic staff

Schools in Haryana are all set to reopen from July 27 after summer vacations end on July 26, Haryana Directorate School Education announced on Wednesday. However, students will not attend schools in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The Education Minister of Haryana Kanwar Pal informed that all the government and private schools in the state will continue to remain closed from July 1 to July 26 for summer vacations.

However, post-summer vacations, only teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed in the schools and no classes will be taken for the students. On resumption of the schools from July 27, students will be attending the classes online through video conferencing. While the teachers will be required to conduct and monitor these from their respective classrooms.

Meanwhile, all the universities and colleges in the state will remain closed till July 31 to curb the spread of COVID-19 among students.

The nation has now entered the "Unlock 2" phase, starting from July 1 to July 31. The Center has directed the states to keep schools, colleges and other educational institutes closed to contain the spread of the deadly contagious virus.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage