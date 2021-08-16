BSEH Haryana Board supplementary exam, Open school DELED 2021 to begin on August 18: Important guidelines here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Haryana Board DELED and supplementary exam 2021 for open schools will start from August 18.

BSEH Haryana Board Open school DELED, supplementary exam 2021: Haryana School Education Board's Secondary and Senior Secondary (Educational and Open School) examinations for supplementary and DELEd (regular/re-appear) will commence on Wednesday (August 18). According to Board President Jagbir Singh, the exam will be conducted at around 110 examination centers all over Haryana. The exam will be held in two shifts, Morning session from 9:30 am and evening session examinations from 2 pm.

A total of 15,537 candidates will appear in the Secondary and Senior Secondary (Educational/Open School) examination that is going to be conducted on August 18, in which 8,426 students are of Secondary and 7,111 students are of Senior Secondary.

The Board President said that for the successful conduct of these examinations, 57 effective Udadas have been constituted across the state and for the one-day examination, one Board employee has been appointed as an observer at each examination center for full time.

He also informed that 57 flying squads will regularly inspect the examination centers to check the use of cheating and other unfair means in these examinations. These include Board President-1, Board Vice-President- 1, Board Secretary- 1, Joint Secretary- 1, Chairman Special Flying Squad- 22, Secretary Special Flying Squad- 5, Vice President Special Flying Squad, Narnaul- 1, Deputy Secretary (Operations)- 1, Assistant Secretary (Operations)- 1 and Question Papers- 23 have been constituted to keep a close watch on the examination centers.

Haryana Board Open school supplementary exam 2021: Covid-29 guidelines

"In view of the Covid-19 epidemic, all the candidates should follow the instructions issued by the government and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks at the examination center. The examinees and the staff appointed on examination duty will have to bring a transparent bottle of hand sanitiser and a bottle of drinking water with them," added the President.

He also said, "Apart from this, it is also to be ensured by the Principal Center Superintendent that all the instructions related to Covid-19 are followed by all the candidates entering the examination center and the on-duty staff."

The board has given out guidelines to the officers/employees of the Board appointed in various Udadas in the board examinations to give their examination duties with full devotion, honesty, and integrity.

If any irregularity is found at the examination centers, then its information can be sent to the Board Headquarters Control Room's WhatsApp no. 8816840349 and Tel.No. Give it to 01664-254604.

