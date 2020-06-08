GSEB Class 12 Supplementary Applications 2020 will begin from June 11. Check details

Image Source : PTI GSEB Gujarat Class 12 Supplementary Applications will begin from June 11. Check details

GSEB Class 12 Supplementary Applications: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has announced that it will conduct the GSEB Class 12 Science Stream from June 11, 2020, onwards. Students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 12 exam and would like to improve their scores can apply for the GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Examination through GSEB's the official website.

The supplementary exams can be taken by someone who could not appear in the exam or failed in one or two subjects in March 2020. That student would have another chance to prove themselves to save the academic year.

GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Supplementary Applications: How to apply

Students can apply for the GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Supplementary Applications will be available on the official website, gseb.org and hscsciexamreg.gseb.org.

GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Supplementary Applications: Last date to apply

Candidates should note that they can submit online application registration for GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Supplementary Exam 2020 from 2 pm on June 11, 2020, till June 20, 5 pm.

