GSEB SSC Result 2020: Gujarat Board 10th Results 2020 to be declared tomorrow. Check details

GSEB Gujarat Class 10 Result 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the Gujarat Board 10th (SSC) Result tomorrow (June 9) at 8 am. Candidates who had appeared for GSEB Class 10 board examination will be able to check their GSEB SSC Result 2020 from the official website-- gseb.org, using their roll number. The board said that the date of marksheet distribution of Class 10 students will be announced on a later date on the official website.

According to the official notification released by GSEB, “The secondary Class 10 result and Sanskrit result will be announced on 9 June at 8 am on the website. The date of distribution of scorecard will be announced later on the website.”

Students can directly check their Gujarat SSC (Class 10) exam results from indiatvnews.com, once it is declared.

GSEB SSC Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-- gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'SSC result 2020'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on submit

Step 4: Your Gujarat SSC Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download scorecard in PDF format and take a print out for future reference

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GBSE) had conducted the GBSE Gujarat SSC Exam 2020 for 10th Class students between March 5 to March 17.

