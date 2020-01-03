GATE 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link to download GATE hall ticket | Live Updates

GATE 2020 Admit Card: Direct Link to download GATE hall ticket | LIVEGATE 2020 Admit Card Live Updates: The admit card for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 will be released on January 3, 2020 by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The candidates looking to appear in the GATE 2020 examination will be able to download the GATE 2020 Admit Card soon. The GATE 2020 hall ticket or GATE 2020 admit card will be put out on the official GATE website -- gate.iitd.ac.in -- today. We are also providing you a direct link to download GATE 2020 Admit Card which will be activated as soon as the hall tickets are released online.
LIVE: How to download GATE 2020 Admit Card
Step 1: Visit GATE 2020 official website -- gate.iitd.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'GATE 2020 Admit Card'
Step 3: Enter login details for GATE 2020 Admit Card
Step 4: Download GATE 2020 Admit Card
LIVE: Direct Link to download GATE 2020 Admit Card, GATE 2020 Hall Ticket
The link will be activated once GATE 2020 admit cards or GATE 2020 hall tickets are released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.