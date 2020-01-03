GATE 2020 Admit Card to be released today. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI PHOTO GATE 2020 Admit Card to be released today

GATE 2020 Admit Card: The GATE 2020 admit card will be released by the Indian Institute of Delhi today. Candidates who had applied for the GATE 2020 examination should note that the GATE admit cards will be released online on the official website. Students are advised to keep a watch on the website for notifications regarding the release of the GATE admit card 2020.

It is mandatory for all students to carry their GATE 2020 admit card to the examination centre. It should be noted that important information like exam schedule and exam centre details will be mentioned on the admit card. The GATE 2020 admit card will also contain the name and roll number of the candidate, reporting time to the examination centre, candidates' photograph and signature, and the instructions to be followed on the examination day.

How to download GATE 2020 Admit Card

1. Visit the official website gate.iitd.ac.in

2. Click on the link that says 'GATE 2020 admit card'

3. Login to the portal

4. Your GATE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your admit card and take a print for future reference

Direct link to download GATE 2020 Admit Card

Students should note that a direct link to download the GATE admit card 2020 will be available as soon as the admit card is released on the official website.

GATE 2020 exam

GATE 2020 will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9 in computer-based mode. Candidates should note that the exams would be conducted in two slots - first from 9: 30 AM to 12: 30 PM, the second from 2:30 to 5: 30 PM.