Delhi High Court dismisses plea seeking postponement of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2021

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE), 2021, saying it is not inclined to accept the same.

On Tuesday, a plea was filed in Delhi High Court seeking postponement of FMGE which is scheduled in mid-June.

The plea, filed by the Association of MD Physicians, prayed that the notification released by National Board of Examinations (NBE) specifying the schedule of the screening exam be set aside. It has also sought direction to NBE to conduct the said exam at a time conducive for such examination, but no earlier than six weeks from the date when the exam was originally scheduled.

Dr. Rajesh Rajan, president of the association, said 99% of the students have not been vaccinated while many others have elderly and COVID-19 patients at their homes. He favoured conduction of the exam only in August when the situation improves.

Citing the prevailing COVID-19 situation, foreign medical graduates are also looking for a one-time exemption, that could pave way for their induction into the healthcare workforce in order to serve the nation in the hour of crisis. Days ago, a similar plea was made before the country's top court.

