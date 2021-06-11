CBSE introduces free online training programme on storytelling

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The classes will be held from June 14

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced free online training programme on storytelling. The CBSE in its release mentioned, "Storytelling as a pedagogical tool may provide a way to transform this multicultural, diverse classroom into an inclusive classroom where students understand each other and appreciate and celebrate the diversity." The classes will be held from June 14.

According to CBSE, storytelling as a pedagogical tool may be used to explore the regional and cultural diversity of our country, to integrate stories into the curriculum at all levels, to find out new storytelling methods, to create a variety of new stories, and to fuel the power of imagination and creativity.

The CBSE course consists of a webinar, course material and assessment through Google Classroom. Webinars will be held in different languages. "These webinars shall be live-streamed on YouTube channel of the Board, wherein the experts shall be sharing with you the details of the course and its nuances," the CBSE release mentioned.

The students can join the classes from June 14 by using the link- cbsestorytellingaspedagogy.blogspot.com. Participants are advised to join only one Cohort and use the available current link at the time of joining, the release added.

Latest Education News