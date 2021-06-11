Supreme Court stays AIIMS INI CET Exams for one month

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The CET exam is scheduled to be held on June 16

INI CET exam 2021: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to postpone the INI CET 2021 exam. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 16.

"Considering that the candidates have been rendering Covid duties far away from Centres chosen and inadequate time for preparation, we are of view that sixation of date on June 16th is arbitrary. We direct AIIMS to postpone exam by atleast one month. Needless to mention that authorities of AIIMS would give an appropriate date from one month from 16th June," a division Bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice MR Shah said.

The apex court was hearing petitions filed by the India Medical Association, Medical Student Network (Chhattisgarh Chapter) along with 35 serving doctors, challenging the conduct of the National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) examination and seeking directions to postpone the exam.

The exam provides admission into the post-graduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MSDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh). These are offered by eight AIIMS including Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Jodhpur, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh.

