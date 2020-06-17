FACT CHECK: Is NEET-UG July 2020 exam postponed?

Image Source : PTI/FILE FILE

Has NEET-UG exam been postponed? A message claiming postponement of the NEET exams is being circulated on social media. A public notice dated 15.06.2020 with the subject line - Postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG July 2020 - is being circulated through various sources and social media forums.

"In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) July 2020 examination scheduled to be held on 26 July 2020. We are hopeful that we would get back to normal situation soon but for now, various concerned ministries and examination boards are examining the scenario to evaluate the situation that may necessitate any change in the scheduled. As of noe the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of August 2020. Exact date will be announced after assessing the situation," the viral message read.

The NTA clarified that no such decision on postponement of NTA NEET-UG July 2020 examination has been taken till date. "All candidates, parents and public are hereby informed that no such decision has been taken by NTA or concerned authorities till date. Public is further being advised to be aware of any fake misguiding communication in this regard and rely only on the information available at the official website nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in," it said.

The NTA has taken it seriously and is investigating the source of such a fake notice with an intent to misguide candidates, parents and the general public. Stringent action would be taken against such anti-public elemts, it said.

The NEET-UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 26.

